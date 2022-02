ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — John Elway will have a new title in 2022. The best player in Broncos history who also served for a decade as the team’s general manager before taking a step back last season, Elway will be an outside consultant to general manager George Paton, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. As for Elway’s desire to become involved in the team’s new ownership structure, that won’t be determined until after the financial advisors working on the sale of the Broncos settle on a controlling owner.

