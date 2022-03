A further Covid-19 booster vaccine is to be offered to all those aged 75 and over in Northern Ireland.The additional jab will also be offered to anyone over the age of 12 who is immunosuppressed.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that those at a higher risk of infection receive an additional booster this spring.The JCVI is advising that those who are at higher risk of severe #COVID19 should be offered an additional booster this spring.READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/6Um7FQ1RBS pic.twitter.com/3mmoH8X78z— Department of Health (@healthdpt) February 21, 2022Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, said the autumn...

