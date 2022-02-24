One dead after blaze spreads from former church into a home

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



DUGGER, Ind. - One person is dead after a blaze destroyed a former church building, raging into the victim's nearby home in Sullivan County Wednesday afternoon.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom explained that the adjacent home and a vehicle also caught fire because of the intense heat.



Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire at 8065 East Church St. in Dugger just after noon.

