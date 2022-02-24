ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

One dead after blaze spreads from former church into a home

ICN
ICN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxwio_0eNQ8aon00
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office photo

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

DUGGER, Ind. -  One person is dead after a blaze destroyed a former church building, raging into the victim's nearby home in Sullivan County Wednesday afternoon.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom explained that the adjacent home and a vehicle also caught fire because of the intense heat. 

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire at 8065 East Church St. in Dugger just after noon.

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/local-news/one-dead-after-blaze-spreads-from-former-church-into-a-home

Comments / 0

