One dead after blaze spreads from former church into a home
By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News
DUGGER, Ind. - One person is dead after a blaze destroyed a former church building, raging into the victim's nearby home in Sullivan County Wednesday afternoon.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom explained that the adjacent home and a vehicle also caught fire because of the intense heat.
Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire at 8065 East Church St. in Dugger just after noon.
