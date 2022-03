While you may have heard of a conga dance line, THIS conga line doesn't dance, but it DOES help clear snow quickly here in Minnesota. You've likely seen a line of four or five Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) snowplows in formation, clearing snow from a multi-line highway, like I-35 or Highway-52 here in southeast Minnesota, right?

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO