ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One person dies after Monday head-on crash

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ix4Af_0eNQ8I7p00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person injured in a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday has died due to their injuries.

The victim’s death was revealed Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m.

Two other people were injured in the crash. One was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the second was taken in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

2 Reynoldsburg officers injured in separate weekend incidents

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Reynoldsburg officers are recovering after being injured during two separate investigations.   According to the Reynoldsburg Division of Police Facebook page, the first incident happened when officers located a stolen vehicle and engaged in a pursuit when the vehicle refused to stop. During the pursuit, an officer fractured his ankle […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot dead in north Columbus backyard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 34-year-old man was found shot to death in a backyard in north Columbus Saturday. According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 1900 block of Oakland Park Avenue at approximately 11:14 a.m. Police identified the victim as Floyd W. Bacon, who officers said was found with an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot twice on Polaris Parkway after verbal argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting overnight on Saturday where one person was struck twice while in a vehicle. Police say four people were at Starlanes Bowling Alley in Polaris just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Among the four people at the bowling alley were two males, aged 21 and 19, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Third man sentenced in school bus driver’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect in the killing of a Columbus City Schools bus driver in 2019 as part of a murder-for-hire plot will spend at least the next 15 years in prison. Tarayle Glick, 22, of Columbus, pled guilty last week to murder and tampering with evidence for his part in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gunshot hits Columbus woman’s vehicle on city’s south side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old Columbus woman was leaving her driveway Friday when a single gunshot struck her vehicle’s passenger door, police said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, police arrived at the 1400 block of Berkeley Road on the city’s southeast side after a report of a person being shot at, according to a news […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

$2 million bond for man charged in Imam’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam was in court for the first time, Monday.   During his initial arraignment in a Franklin County courtroom, John Wesley Wooden, Jr., was given a $2 million surety bond. Wooden, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing the 48-year-old local Somali community […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Friday, Columbus police said. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Columbus police were called to 100 block of Tarragon Way. The victim died at 2:52 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police said a gun was recovered at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

32-year-old missing Dublin woman found safe

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 32-year-old Dublin woman was found safe Friday, according to Dublin police. Bianca Van Heyningen was missing after leaving her home on West Dublin Granville Road between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a news release from the Dublin Police Department. The 32-year-old was located around […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2022 Lenten fish fries around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After being modified the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenten fish fries and meatless meals are back on the menu for central Ohio Catholics. Starting March 4, area Catholic churches will be offering Lenten meals to adhere to the meatless Friday tradition of the 40-day observance signifying sacrifice. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Wild turkeys spotted around Hilliard

Photos in the gallery courtesy of the City of Hilliard, OH HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A couple of wild turkeys were spotted in Hilliard Monday hanging around parts of the city. The City of Hilliard’s Twitter shared multiple photos of the birds hanging around buildings, crossing the street, and turning up at the Hilliard Police […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Less than 730 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 28 follow: Total Change New cases 2,653,940 +729 Hospitalizations 112,363 +56 ICU admissions 13,229 +15 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy