One person dies after Monday head-on crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person injured in a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday has died due to their injuries.
The victim’s death was revealed Wednesday.
According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m.
Two other people were injured in the crash. One was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the second was taken in stable condition.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 2