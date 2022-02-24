One person dies after Monday head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person injured in a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday has died due to their injuries.

The victim’s death was revealed Wednesday.

According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m.

Two other people were injured in the crash. One was taken to a local hospital in critical condition while the second was taken in stable condition.

