Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson is still on a minutes restriction, having just recently returned from a two-year absence; however, he seems to be getting his groove back. At the end of January, Klay got an opportunity to start the second quarter, following his scheduled rest midway through the first. "Especially at my age and what I've been through. It felt good to start the second. I was loose and I was active. Hopefully we can learn from it," Klay said. The progression has been upward since then, and coach Kerr recently gave an update on the state of Klay's minutes restriction.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO