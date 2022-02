UPDATE: The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that three people sustained minor injuries and one person was seriously injured. Engineers are now examining the structural integrity of the building. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a building in downtown Perry Hall. The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. when a … Continue reading "Vehicle crashes through Nottingham storefront" The post Vehicle crashes through Nottingham storefront appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO