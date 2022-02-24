ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

Multiple police cars respond to Loves Park scene

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple police officers were called to a home in Loves Park on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. Investigators showed up to a house on Maple Avenue off of Alpine Road. Officers on the scene did not give out any details, so it is unclear what happened or if anyone was hurt.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene spotted caution tape and several evidence markers. Police looked around inside the house as well.

This story is developing…

