ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Sustains lower-body injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Jokiharju sustained a lower-body injury Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Bluff Daily News

Sharks defenseman leaves game vs. Bruins with apparent lower body injury

SAN JOSE – Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro was injured in the second period of Saturday’s game with the Boston Bruins. Ferraro was chasing a puck deep in the Sharks’ zone when he was hit by Bruins winger Taylor Hall, causing Ferraro to fall feet first into the end boards. Ferraro’s left skate first hit the boards, and he appeared to be favoring that leg as he was helped off the ice by Sharks head athletic trainer Ray Tufts at the 12:03 mark of the second period.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' James Bouknight: Out with upper-body injury

Bouknight didn't play in Saturday's 122-106 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold due to an upper-body injury. Bouknight scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) across 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Raptors 905, but he apparently picked up an injury as well and was sidelined for the second half of Greensboro's back-to-back set Saturday. His next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Westchester Knicks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Henri Jokiharju
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Wgr Sports Radio 550
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy