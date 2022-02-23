ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis Reports Massive Profit, UAW Workforce Eligible For $14,000 Profit-Sharing Checks

(CBS Detroit) — Automaker Stellantis is reporting massive profits in its 2021 year-end review.

The company reported a profit of more than $15 billion, up from $5.5 billion in 2020.

UAW workers are potentially in line for massive profit-sharing checks, as high as $14,000 before taxes. That number is the highest in the last 35 years for the company and is higher than both Ford and General Motors’ profit-sharing checks.

“I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity,” company CEO Carlos Tavares said in a tweet.

