Britney Spears vows to ‘sue the s–t out of’ ex-biz manager Lou Taylor

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
 4 days ago
Britney Spears vowed to sue her former business manager Lou Taylor in an Instagram post. Getty Images for Billboard; Film

Britney Spears vowed to sue her former business management company Wednesday, saying she felt helpless in the hands of the firm’s embattled founder.

“I will sue the s–t out of Tri Star !!!!” the pop star, 40, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Spears claimed her estranged father, Jamie Spears, “worshipped” both Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group founder Lou Taylor and her associate Robin Greenhill.

“[He] would have done anything they asked of him !!!!” she wrote.

Jamie, 69, employed Tri Star as the business manager of Britney’s estate shortly after placing her under a conservatorship in 2008. The company worked with the “Toxic” singer for over a decade before resigning in the fall of 2020.

A Los Angeles judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021 after she accused her dad and managers of abuse during a damning court hearing that summer.

Taylor’s attorney, Charles Harder, said in a statement to Page Six that Britney’s claims on Instagram were “entirely false as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable.”

Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spears was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021 after nearly 14 years.

All eyes have been on Tri Star since the New York Times released its “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary in September 2021, which included claims that Jamie, Taylor, Greenhill and Black Box Security president Edan Yemini had monitored the Grammy winner’s phone and bugged her bedroom while she was under the conservatorship.

Jamie’s then-lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said his “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney,” while Tri Star and Black Box denied wrongdoing.

But Britney’s high-powered attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the allegations a “shameful and shocking violation of her privacy rights and civil liberties” and has continued to investigate them, most recently calling on former FBI special agent Sherine Ebadi, who in January corroborated that Jamie had spied on his daughter.

Rosengart has repeatedly requested depositions from Jamie, Taylor and Greenhill, all of whom have yet to sit down with the former federal prosector to testify under oath.

