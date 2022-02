BIRMINGHAM — Early on, it look liked Pisgah girls basketball was going to cruise to an easy Class 2A Final Four win Monday. The Eagles scored the first 15 points and led by 18 after one quarter, but the Wildcats stuck around and made Pisgah work for a 64-47 win the Class 2A Final Four at Legacy Arena. ...

