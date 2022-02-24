ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin declares war as explosions rock Ukraine capital of Kyiv

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Wednesday night, ending weeks of diplomatic stalemate and plunging Eastern Europe into an aerial bombardment not seen since the darkest days of World War II.

The Russian leader claimed Russia was undertaking a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” the country under the guise Russia was defending itself.

Putin announced the operation in a live televised speech that aired before 6 a.m. local time, threatening countries that attempt to interfere with “consequences they have never seen.

Immediately following the speech, explosions were reported in the capital city Kyiv, Kramatorsk, Kharkiv, Odessa and Mariupol. It wasn’t immediately clear what the targets were.

Ukrainian border guards said that three people were dead from the areal attack by Russia, according to Agance France Presse.

The total number of casualties from the bombings was unclear early Thursday. The death toll came as the country braced for more attacks from the Russian military.

Russian tanks crossed into Sen’kivka, Ukraine from Belarus Thursday, CNN footage showed. Images of the ground invasion aired after explosions were heard in the nation’s capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWsUO_0eNQ6Pha00
An explosion strikes Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian airspace was closed to civilian aircraft as the region was considered an active conflict zone. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an alert saying there is a risk of “both intentional targeting and misidentification” of civilian aircraft.

The Ukraine military said that five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down amid ongoing areal assault in the city of Luhansk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjDx6_0eNQ6Pha00
A wave of explosions took place in Kharkov and the region at about 5 a.m. local time.

The country also imposed martial law as Russian forces launched offenses across the country. A nationwide state of emergency had been in effect, giving officials extra powers to impose restrictions. Under martial law, military leaders are the absolute authorities of Ukraine’s civilians.

Highways could be seen jam-packed with vehicles early Thursday as Ukrainian citizens desperately tried to flee to safety.

Although official figures of casualties were not immediately released, some images showed Ukrainian citizens bandaged and bloodied from the bombings.

Putin said the Kremlin has no intention of occupying the country, placing blame for any potential bloodshed on the Ukrainian “regime.”

International intelligence has long expected the Russian leader to use “false flag” operations to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jjduj_0eNQ6Pha00
A man mourns near a body as an airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bdkya_0eNQ6Pha00
A woman is wounded following airstrikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Putin had directly addressed Ukraine forces in his remarks, urging them to lay down their arms, according to a translation.

President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after military action began, calling the aggression “an unprovoked and unjustified attack” by Russia.

“Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” he said in a statement late Wednesday.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden was briefed on the Russian attack on Ukraine in a secure call late Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

On the call with Biden were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and National Security Advisory Jake Sullivan. Biden was also reportedly speaking with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at just before midnight.

The president planned to meet with G7 counterparts on Thursday morning to announce further sanctions from the US and allies for “this needless act of aggression.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3GeI_0eNQ6Pha00
The graphic shows the locations of major explosions across Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, said in a statement that Putin had launched “a full-scale war” against Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2bAa_0eNQ6Pha00

“Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities,” Kuleba said. “This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act – just now.”

The invasion follows frantic diplomatic efforts by the US and its Western allies to find a middle ground with Moscow after rejecting the Kremlin’s insistence that Ukraine be kept out of NATO, as well as that the alliance draw back its forces from Eastern Europe and not deploy missile systems inside Ukraine.

On Wednesday, a US defense official told reporters that Russian forces “could go at any hour now” and added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “near 100 percent of all the forces [in place] that we anticipated that he would move in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8Dip_0eNQ6Pha00
Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded that NATO not be expanded to include Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby backed that assessment, telling reporters that “we believe that they are, they are, they are ready. I’ll just put it — just leave it at that. They’re ready.”

US officials estimated that Russia had massed between 150,000 and 190,000 troops along Ukraine’s border in recent months, which one diplomat described last week as “the most significant military mobilization in Europe since the Second World War.”

The situation began deteriorating on Monday after Putin delivered an astonishing speech in which he ranted and raved that Ukraine was not a standalone nation but rather “an integral part” of Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Kqwp_0eNQ6Pha00
Cars drive out of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Delivering a distorted history lesson, the Russian leader insisted that “modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia — more precisely, Bolshevik, Communist Russia” and lamented that Soviet leaders going back to Vladimir Lenin had erred by “giving in to nationalists.”

“Why did we have to be so generous, and then give these republics the right to leave?” the Russian leader asked at one point, making a clear reference to the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. “Madness.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Putin recognized two pro-Russian breakaway enclaves in eastern Ukraine as independent states and signed a decree ordering troops to the region to perform “peacekeeping functions.”

On Tuesday, President Biden denounced Putin’s actions as the “beginning” of an invasion of Ukraine and announced new economic sanctions targeting Russia.

“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors?” Biden said. “This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tlSM_0eNQ6Pha00
A video screengrab shows Russian military tanks advancing in the Russian separatist-controlled part of the Donbas region on February 23, 2022.

The sanctions, which Biden called the “first tranche” of punishments, would affect two Kremlin-backed banks and restrict the trading of Russian government debt on Western finance markets.

Biden also announced that the US would shift an additional 1,000 military personnel to Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from elsewhere in Europe.

That move follows an earlier deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland and Germany from the US, and the shift of another 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania to bolster NATO forces there. Washington has also sent millions of dollars worth of military equipment to Ukraine to counter the Russian threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mghIN_0eNQ6Pha00
People walk through a metro station in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, conditions became more violent in eastern Ukraine, with the Kyiv government saying Wednesday that six soldiers had been killed by separatist shelling in recent days.

The so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic broke away from Ukraine after Russian invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. Fighting has continued ever since with an estimated death toll of more than 14,000.

Despite Moscow’s insistence that it had no intention to invade, US intelligence continued to show Russia bolstering its forces around Ukraine, leading White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan to say last week that an attack would be “hours or days away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIe5H_0eNQ6Pha00
Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street in Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Sullivan also predicted that any invasion would be “extremely violent” and be waged “by Russia on the Ukrainian people, to repress them, to crush them, to harm them.”

“We believe that the world must mobilize to counter this kind of Russian aggression should those tanks roll across the border, as we anticipate they very well may do in the coming hours or days,” Sullivan said on NBC’s “Today” show Feb. 21.

The US also informed the United Nations that its intelligence indicated that Russia was compiling lists of Ukrainian dissidents “to be killed or sent to camps” following an invasion.

As late as this week, the Biden administration held out hope the standoff could be resolved diplomatically.

After the White House said Sunday that Biden would be willing to meet with Putin “in principle” as long as an invasion of Ukraine had not yet happened, the Kremlin rejected the olive branch.

“It’s premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters,

“There is an understanding that dialogue should be continued at the level of foreign ministers,” he said, adding that there are “no concrete plans in place” for a presidential summit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Explosions#Russian#Ukrainian#Agance France Presse#Cnn
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy