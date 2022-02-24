Aces set school record in blowout loss at Loyola

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – March madness is here for Jasper, Indiana as the town has made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the Strong Towns Contest. The town was previously nominated for consideration in the annual contest. The town of Jasper is asking everyone to go to www.strongtowns.org/stmedia to vote for Jasper. City officials also […]

JASPER, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO