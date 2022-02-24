ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aces set school record in blowout loss at Loyola

By Randall Parmley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFtyS_0eNQ65NX00

CHICAGO, Il. (WEHT) The Aces terrible season hit a program low Wednesday night in Chicago.

Evansville managed only 31 points in a 51 point loss at Loyola.

The Ramblers won 82-31.

The 31 points is a program record for fewest points in a game.

Evansville is now 6-22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

USI wins last regular NCAA Division II game

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It’s the end of an era. Tonight was the last regular NCAA Division II game for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team. “I’ll miss it dearly but it’s time to move on,” said Stan Gouard, USI men’s head basketball coach. The Screaming Eagles beat Lindenwood in overtime 77 to 70. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tecumseh Girls Basketball team wins 1A

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Tecumseh Girls Basketball team won the state 1A championship on Saturday defeating Lafayette Jeff 60-53. Eyewitness News had a crew in Indianapolis and we will have highlights from the game on tonight’s broadcast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Forest Park wins 2A State Championship!

FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) — For the first time in program history, Forest Park are Girls Basketball State Champions! The Rangers took the win over Frankton 52 to 44. Eyewitness News had a crew in Indianapolis and we will have highlights from the game on Saturday’s broadcast.
BASKETBALL
WEHT/WTVW

Union County brings home 7th straight state title

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Braves have made history. On Saturday, the wrestling team competed in the KHSAA State Championship, picking up their 7th straight title. This sets the state record for the longest consecutive win streak. This is also the team’s 14th state title in school history, which also breaks a […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Evansville, IL
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Evansville, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Evansville, IN
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
WEHT/WTVW

Local high school’s dance team wins championships

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Apollo High School Eaglettes Dance Team has concluded their competition season with a series of state and national championships. The squad competed at the Jamfest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 11-13. Apollo’s dance team took the floor against teams representing 15 states. […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Brooks and Dunn are coming to Evansville!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On May 5 the duo Brooks & Dunn will be arriving to the Ford Center, with guests Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth. “Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again.” Said Kix Brooks. “It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyola#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC combines rehearsals at Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In downtown Evansville, EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir conducted combined rehearsals at the Victory Theatre Sunday. This was the first set of rehearsals to feature the entire ensemble together for the first time since the pandemic. The student body represents five EVSC high schools and some students are from local […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Less deer harvested in Illinois compared to 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Hunters in Illinois might be disappointed compared to last season. A total of 147,004 deer were harvested during all 2021-2022 archery and firearm seasons that concluded Jan. 16. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 162,752 deer in 2020-2021. Hunters took […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Saudi Arabia hosts race horses familiar to the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Three horses with ties to the Tri-State raced into Saudi Arabia Saturday, including a Kentucky Derby winner. Art Collector was trained by Bill Mott. The second horse, Mandaloun, was named the 2021 Kentucky Derby winner after Medina Spirit was stripped of the title. Midnight Bourbon also raced in the competition Saturday […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke proclaims ‘Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day’

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”. Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WEHT/WTVW

Local church prays for Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Anyone and everyone can come to this church and pray for Ukraine. Pastor Tony Henderson is having a community-wide prayer service on March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Baptist Church, The church is located at 2301 Oak Hill Road, 47711.  All are welcome to attend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 issued a boil water advisory on Monday for residents from 1620 State Route 81 to 2197 State Route 81 and from 3249 State Route 2584 to 2471 State Route 2584. Officials say this also includes all side roads as well. According to officials, this advisory […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vote for local town in Strong Towns contest

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – March madness is here for Jasper, Indiana as the town has made it to the Sweet Sixteen for the Strong Towns Contest. The town was previously nominated for consideration in the annual contest. The town of Jasper is asking everyone to go to www.strongtowns.org/stmedia to vote for Jasper. City officials also […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teacher fired, barred from school after slapping student

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana  teacher was fired and banned from school property after an incident Friday in which he allegedly slapped a student. Baugo Community School Superintendent Byron Sanders said Jimtown High School teacher Mike Hosinski confronted a student about a hoodie sweatshirt the student was wearing. He says the two argued […]
ELKHART, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old boy in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that Caesen has been found. LMPD says they are still actively searching for Christopher Gordon. (Below content is from original posting) An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Caesen Gordon, last seen in Louisville, Ky. MissingKids.org says a suspect shot and killed […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Capital hosting mock government youth event

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Teenagers will be taking over the capital to participate in a mock government event. Students of the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) program will be participating in the Model Government Conference (MGC) on Feb. 25-27. Students of the INYaG program have spent part of each academic year since 1965 meeting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy