Aces set school record in blowout loss at Loyola
CHICAGO, Il. (WEHT) The Aces terrible season hit a program low Wednesday night in Chicago.
Evansville managed only 31 points in a 51 point loss at Loyola.
The Ramblers won 82-31.
The 31 points is a program record for fewest points in a game.
Evansville is now 6-22.
