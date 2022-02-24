ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

‘It’s common sense:’ city council makes decision on more snowplows

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren City Council approved legislation that would get new snowplows on Wednesday.

“It’s common sense,” said 5th ward councilwoman and chairwoman for operations Ashley Miner.

Warren’s Superintendent of Operations Frank Tempesta officially asked for the city council’s support to buy new plow trucks on Feb. 15 .

City Council voted unanimously to approve buying five new snowplows.

Austintown residents want answers on multiple power outages

“The snowplows are in deplorable condition. Quite a few that are inoperable. They are not working. When we had this last snowfall-the massive snowfall- we had trucks but they were broken down,” said 6th ward councilwoman Cheryl Safford.

The city will use American Rescue Plan money to foot the bill– more than $1 million.

“The new plows are essential. They just make sense. We have so many old plows that are breaking down it’s just something that we should have voted on a while ago,” said Miner.

The Operations Department oversees plowing in Warren, and they have a shortage of workers in the department as well.

“We’re short-staffed but we need trucks to put bodies into. We could have bodies but what is that going to do?” said Miner.

The plows most likely won’t be in Warren until 2024 because of COVID shortages.

“We can’t just snap our fingers and snowplows are here,” said Miner. “Now we can go onto potholes.”

