Nachos, as we know them, are a Mexican — authentically Mexican, as they were invented in that country, even if they may have been meant for the tourist trade. Irish nachos, then, seems like a contradiction in terms. In fact, British recipe developer Susan Olayinka does say that this dish is "unknown in Ireland [as] it is mostly an American dish." She says that in Ireland and the U.K., they are more likely to stick with the similar dish of stuffed potato skins, instead. Olayinka does allow, though, that "the fact that these use potato[es] makes them that [much] more Irish!"

