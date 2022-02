Coming off a clutch loss to the Utah Jazz — a game that had some bad breaks for Luka Doncic down the stretch in his one-on-one matchups with Rudy Gobert — the Dallas Mavericks hoped to bounce back against a Golden State Warriors team that was missing Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. They were able to do just that with an incredible come-from-behind victory, 107-101.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO