AUSTIN, Texas — Sophomores Ella Scott and Alyssa Hoy run the Vandegrift High School Banned Book Club. "We kind of just like saw all the book censorship that was happening in the classrooms that applied to what we were reading, and we were just really interested in learning more about that and getting students involved in that process," 15-year-old Scott said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO