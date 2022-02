Back in 1982, a teenager by the name of Mitch Bohn helped Freeland's boys' basketball team finish with an unblemished 20-0 regular-season record. Forty years later, the only thing standing between the Falcons and another perfect record is a team coached by none other than one Mitch Bohn. Ah, the irony. ... Or perhaps it's merely coincidence. Whatever the case, Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Falcons and Bohn's Meridian Mustangs at Freeland's gym is one heck of an intriguing showdown.

FREELAND, MI ・ 34 MINUTES AGO