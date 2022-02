MACEDONIA, Ohio — A curious decision made three weeks ago paid off in spades Saturday for the girls basketball team from Canal Fulton Northwest and coach Kevin Lower. Seeded second among the Division II schools on the west side of the district, Lower decided to jump into the same bracket as St. Vincent-St. Mary, the No. 1 seed. Top seeds normally avoid each other on the district level in order to have the best shot at winning a district title.

MACEDONIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO