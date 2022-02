How could it be that a casino restaurant with an incredible culinary history for nearly 30 years can still be one of the most underrated restaurants in Atlantic City?. That will remain a mystery, but that is exactly the case for Nero’s, the legendary steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City helmed by the even more legendary General Manager Betty McHugh that has gone through many changes over the years but has maintained one constant: Excellence in every way.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO