Ask a Pastor Column

Our devotion today is "The Power of Truth," and our Scripture text is found in John 8:28-32, where we read, "Then said Jesus unto them, When ye have lifted up the Son of man, then shall ye know that I am he, and that I do nothing of myself; but as my Father hath taught me, I speak these things. And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him. As he spake these words, many believed on him. Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." (KJV)

SUMTER, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO