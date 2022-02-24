ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Coast Guard Rescues Shark-Bit Fisherman in the Bahamas, Credits Tourniquet for Helping Save His Life

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mGJo_0eNQ3TL700
A USCG helicopter crew extracts the injured man from a boat near Bimini Island. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man on Feb. 21 after he was reportedly bitten by a shark while fishing on a boat near Bimini Island in the Bahamas. After airlifting the injured man from the boat, the USCG helicopter transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in a stable condition Monday evening.

A member of the Shear Water’s crew initially contacted Coast Guard Sector Miami around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a USCG news release. The crew member told the watchstander in Miami that a man on board had been bitten on the arm by a shark while fishing, and that a tourniquet had already been applied to prevent further blood loss. The watchstander then spoke over the phone with a flight surgeon from District Seven headquarters, who recommended a medical evacuation. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 airplane crew were sent from Air Station Miami to the scene.

Video footage of the rescue shows that, after locating the Shear Water, a rescue swimmer dropped down to the deck of the boat and attached a line to the vessel. The helicopter crew then rigged up a rescue basket, extracted the injured man, and headed straight for Jackson Memorial Hospital, where emergency medical technicians were standing by.

How the man was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard the large boat remains a mystery. It is also unclear what kind of shark was involved in the incident. Shark attacks are rare in the Bahamas. According to the Global Shark Attack File, there has been an average of three to four attacks per year over the last decade. Only one of these proved fatal, and that unprovoked attack on a 21-year-old snorkeler occurred in 2019. Before that, the last time a shark killed a person in the Bahamas was in 2008, when a 50-year-old Austrian diver named Markus Groh was bitten in the leg by a bull shark.

According to a news report of the 2008 incident, Groh was part of a group of divers staying on a live-aboard boat named the Shear Water. The 65-foot vessel is based in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is operated by Jim Abernethy’s Scuba Adventures, which is a full-service scuba dive charter that specializes in baited shark dives without cages. Groh and the group were reportedly diving in a coral reef area known as “The End of the Map,” located off one of the Northern Islands, when he was fatally attacked on Feb. 24.

Abernethy, the owner and operator of Jim Abernethy’s Scuba Adventures, did not respond to requests for comment, so it remains unclear whether the vessel named in the Feb. 21 USCG report is the same Shear Water that was involved in the 2008 incident.

Sean Connett, the command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven, was quoted in Monday’s report, and he credited the boat crew’s emergency response for helping save the man’s life. By fashioning a basic splint and applying a tourniquet on the man’s arm above the location of the bite, they were able to give the victim more time and expedite the rescue process.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Connett said. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival, which allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFLA

Florida man walks onto tracks, gets killed by Brightline train

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks. The death raises the toll since the higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations. The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train and believed it was a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Dramatic video shows U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescuing shark bite victim near Bahamas: "Truly terrifying situation"

A fisherman who was bitten by a shark near the Bahamas was pulled to safety by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew after his mates tightened a tourniquet around his arm. The crew from Air Station Miami lifted the man from a fishing boat near Bimini on Monday afternoon and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition, an agency news release said.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Abernethy
Click10.com

‘So embarrassing!’: Couple kicked off flight in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple was recently kicked off Delta Flight 1582 out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Brianna Morfesi was on the flight to Atlanta on Tuesday night when the couple shouted expletives and insults at the flight attendants. “Right when we started taking off, she...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
New York Post

Jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water sets sail

A jaw-dropping 480-foot superyacht that can be submerged in water and boasts an open-air tennis court has set sail after a three-year conversion. The unique vessel, named OK, began its life as a yacht transportation ship in Japan in 1982 before work began to transform it into a semi-submersive yacht at the Karmarine Shipyard in Turkey.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Bahamas#Shark Attacks#Rescue Swimmer#Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Jackson Memorial Hospital#The Shear Water#Coast Guard Sector Miami#District Seven#Dolphin#Air Station#Uscgsoutheast
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

900-Pound Cattle-Eating Gator Killed in South Florida

In late January, hunter and guide Doug Borries of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, shot a colossal alligator that measured more than 13 feet long and weighed 905 pounds. The gator was taken on a private ranch bordering Lake Okeechobee in South Florida, according to a report from FOX WXXV 25. Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida and is famed for bass and crappie fishing. It’s also loaded with big alligators.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
339
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy