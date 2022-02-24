ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Duncanville Sign Hearing for Navy Federal Credit Union

 4 days ago

The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the request of Sergio Contreras representing Navy Federal Credit Union located at 280 W. Hwy 67, Duncanville, TX. Mr. Contreras is requesting a variance to the Sign...

Hutchins Public Hearing Notices for March 17 and March 21

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday March 17, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:
HUTCHINS, TX
Cedar Hill ISD Food Service Bid RFP 21-22-04

FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY RFP #21-22-04, 10:00 a.m. (CST) You are invited to submit proposals to the Cedar Hill ISD Business Office for the services listed above. Proposals will be received at 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 300 Cedar Hill, TX 75104 until Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the time indicated above (CST). Instructions to access the proposal package from the District website are as follows: Website www.chisd.net; go to Departments; go to Business Office on the left; go to Purchasing on the left; go to Current Bids; Download RFP # 21-22-04. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Cedar Hill High School – 1 Longhorn Blvd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104. The District reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals or any part thereof and to waive any formalities in the best interest of the district.
CEDAR HILL, TX
DeSoto Hires North Texas Public Works Veteran Charles Brewer

Brewer Named Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department. The City of DeSoto, Texas, has hired veteran Public Works Director Charles Brewer to serve as the Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department, which oversees all major City infrastructure projects, enforces all building codes and regulations, and manages all municipal facilities.
DESOTO, TX
Legal Notice: City of Duncanville Sign Control Board Public Hearing March 10

The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the requests of: Michael Gary of Giant Sign representing Automann located at 1250 N. Duncanville Rd., Duncanville, TX. Mr. Gary is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance: A Monument Sign. Section 16A-31 (f) Maximum number: One per street frontage. Exception: (1) Directory, one per entrance. (2) Menu board, two per drive-thru window. It has been determined that this Monument sign cannot be considered a Directory sign. Directory sign. A sign used for listing the occupants within shopping centers, industrial sites, retail districts, office districts and commercial sites. This is a request for a second Monument sign to be allowed.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie

DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume. Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand Prairie Economic Development Department after serving as Business Development.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
City of Duncanville Zoning File 2022-04

ZONING FILE #2022-04 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
DeSoto RFP 2022-004

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-004 RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. DUE DATE: March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for the Finance Department for Financial Advisor. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E....
DESOTO, TX
Legal Notice: City of Hutchins QUAIL RUN SIDEWALK PROJECT

SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Hutchins will be received at the office of the City Secretary, City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141 until Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM for the purpose of furnishing labor, materials and equipment and the performance of all work required in the construction of the Quail Run Sidewalk Project. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City Administrator for tabulation, checking, and evaluation at the Hutchins City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141.
HUTCHINS, TX
National Medal of Honor Museum Breaks Initial Fundraising Goal of $150 Million

Groundbreaking Scheduled For March 25th – National Medal of Honor Day. Arlington, TX – The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) today announced that it exceeded $150 million in funds raised to build the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, marking a successful first phase of fundraising for the historic project. The news comes ahead of the Museum’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 25th – National Medal of Honor Day.
ARLINGTON, TX
Mansfield Residents To Vote On Five Bond Props In May

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield City Council will ask Mansfield residents to consider five bond propositions totaling an estimated $155.5 million during the May 7 municipal election. Residents will be asked to weigh the benefits of several proposed capital projects in consideration of their potential costs. Those projects are:...
MANSFIELD, TX
Early Vote Information for the Upcoming March 1, 2022, Joint Primary Election

Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county. Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the March 1st Primary Election begins Monday, February 14th, and ends Friday, February 25th. Any Dallas County qualified voter can cast their ballot at any vote center across the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Hutchins Public Safety Ribbon Cutting Marks Progress

HUTCHINS – A ribbon cutting commemorating the opening of the Hutchins Public Safety building Wednesday morning drew about 75 people including residents and elected officials. “This is a great day that we are standing in this building that is for Public Safety. That is not the norm, but it...
HUTCHINS, TX
Dallas IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center Open Saturday, Feb. 12

WASHINGTON – If you’re dreading filing your taxes because you find yourself overwhelmed or confused, you are not alone. This Saturday the Dallas Taxpayer Assistance Center is holding special Saturday hours on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Visitors can walk-in for assistance with all services routinely offered at the office, except for making cash payments. No appointment is required.
DALLAS, TX
