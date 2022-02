ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ half-decade pursuit of hosting the NFL draft appears to be making some progress. Detroit is one of three finalists to host the 2024 draft, Packers president Mark Murphy said during a chat with reporters ahead of the NFL combine. Washington D.C. and Green Bay are the other finalists, making for a unique group vying for hosting rights to the draft. A decision is expected by the end of the owners’ meetings in Florida next month.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO