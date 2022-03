Bloating can be an incredibly frustrating and painful experience. From ruining your outfits to causing discomfort, it can often feel like a hopeless problem that is triggered by an unidentifiable cause. While things like movement and dietary changes can improve your situation, how you’re cooking is just as important. The seasonings you use while preparing food could be making your bloating worse, just as much as the food you’re eating itself. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and an adjunct professor of nutrition at NYU, what the worst seasoning is if you struggle with gas and bloating, and what you should try instead.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO