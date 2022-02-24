ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 23.

Both cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

