Kelly Clarkson To Pay Tribute To Dolly Parton At ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson is ready to break away from her last name. According to Us Weekly, Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, her middle name. The documents stated that she said, “My new name more fully reflects who I am” after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. While Clarkson is her maiden last name, she stated that she has a desire to instead go by her first and middle name. She briefly addressed the divorce on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she would channel her feelings musically instead of talking about it on her show. Her divorce has been frequently documented on the news, as Blackstock demanded spousal support from Clarkson. However, her prenup was upheld in 2021, and Clarkson was able to keep the assets she purchased during her marriage, including a Montana ranch that Blackstock refused to leave. The former couple have two children together; Clarkson was recently quarantining at home with her kids after being exposed to COVID-19. She also recently announced that she will be co-hosting the American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg.

