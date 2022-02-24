ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson To Pay Tribute To Dolly Parton At ACM Awards

By Jennifer Manongdo
 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson will pay tribute to country music star Dolly Parton with a special performance at this year's Academy Of Country Music (ACM) Awards on March 7. The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer broke the news on the latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "I'm going to be...

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
Kelly Clarkson Files to Change Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is ready to break away from her last name. According to Us Weekly, Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, her middle name. The documents stated that she said, “My new name more fully reflects who I am” after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. While Clarkson is her maiden last name, she stated that she has a desire to instead go by her first and middle name. She briefly addressed the divorce on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she would channel her feelings musically instead of talking about it on her show. Her divorce has been frequently documented on the news, as Blackstock demanded spousal support from Clarkson. However, her prenup was upheld in 2021, and Clarkson was able to keep the assets she purchased during her marriage, including a Montana ranch that Blackstock refused to leave. The former couple have two children together; Clarkson was recently quarantining at home with her kids after being exposed to COVID-19. She also recently announced that she will be co-hosting the American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg.
Parton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen to perform at ACM Awards

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be pulling double duty with special performances on top of their hosting duties at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
ACM Awards 2012: Ashton Kutcher Gets Called Out By Miranda Lambert & Justin Moore After Butchering George Strait

With the ACM Awards only a week or so away, we’ve been taking the opportunity to look back at some great (and not so great), ACM moments from the past. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, and of course, who could forget Alan Jackson’s 1994 protest performance without drumsticks? Legendary.
Ralph Ahn, New Girl's Tran, Dead at 95 — Read Jake Johnson's Tribute

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Ahn, a character actor best known for his recurring role as Tran on Fox’s New Girl, has died at the age of 95, our sister site Variety reports. A cause of death was not disclosed. “RIP,” series star Jake Johnson wrote on Instagram. “So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. “I loved when he was on set,” Johnson continued. “I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family [and] friends.” (Zooey Deschanel also acknowledged Ahn’s passing, commenting “Noooooo” alongside a crying...
Walker Vet Matt Barr Joins Prequel Pilot Independence as... 1800s Hoyt Rawlins!

Click here to read the full article. Walker: Independence has enlisted a face that will be very familiar to fans of the mothership series: Matt Barr, who recurred as Cordell’s best friend Hoyt Rawlins on Walker, will play 1800s Hoyt Rawlins in The CW’s prequel pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The potential offshoot is an origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West,” per the official synopsis. “On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), a lovable...
'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Reveals She and Georgi Have Split for the Second Time (Exclusive)

It's over for the second time between Darcey and Georgi. Darcey revealed to ET that she and Georgi have called off their second engagement. The season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey saw Georgi proposing to Darcey for the second time in front of her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, and Darcey emotionally saying yes -- though her family and friends were not fans of the relationship. But Darcey now tells ET's Melicia Johnson that she and Georgi are no longer together.
ACM Awards 2009: Matthew McConaughey Used To Pick Up Women Saying He Made Custom Boots For George Strait – “We Got Lucky That Night, Thank You George”

With the 57th Annual ACM Awards getting underway one week from today, we’ve been looking back at some of the most memorable moments from years past. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, Ashton Kutcher looking like a clown in 2012, and of course, the legendary Alan Jackson 1994 protest performance without drumsticks.
Lizzo Reveals The Nice Exchange She Had With Melissa McCarthy After Losing The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Role To Her

Before the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was even officially a thing, there were ongoing debates on who should play which characters, including through fan campaigns and ones by stars for certain roles. While she was initially pushed by fans, pop star Lizzo took matters into her own hands. The “Truth Hurts” singer made a case for herself as Ursula by posting a video of herself singing the Disney villain’s signature tune “Poor Unfortunate Souls” made up as the character. While she got an audition with the House of Mouse, things didn’t end up working out as Melissa McCarthy scored the role as the voluptuous sea witch, but the two women have since shared a sweet exchange.
