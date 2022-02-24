ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

More information released about woman killed at InTown Suites

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LILBURN — Gwinnett County Police have released more information about the woman killed at InTown Suites on Stone Mountain Highway and...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

20-year-old Austell woman killed in crash on I-285

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Feb. 21 at 9:49 p.m. on I-285 Northbound between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road. According to the Cobb County Police Department, preliminary information indicates that a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling north on I-285 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall. Shortly afterwards, a purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear of the Mercedes.
AUSTELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Man and two dogs rescued from Gwinnett house fire

LAWRENCEVILLE — A man and two dogs were rescued from a burning home in Lawrenceville Tuesday morning. The man was hospitalized. Gwinnett County 911 received a phone call just before 10:45 a.m. reporting a house fire on Mephisto Circle NW in Lawrenceville. The caller advised that neighbors were attempting to put the fire out and that her father was still inside the residence.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

55-year-old Marietta woman killed in pedestrian crash

A 55-year-old Marietta woman was killed while trying to cross Lower Roswell Road Thursday evening. The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Lower Roswell Road at Sunset Trail just after 6:50 p.m. According to police, preliminary information indicates that 55-year-old Elizabeth Hightower of...
MARIETTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Roswell police search for suspect in $15,000 meat theft

ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen more than $15,000 worth of meat from Uncle Jack’s Restaurant on Canton St. Police have secured arrest warrants for 53-year-old Warren Kearney of Sandy Springs in relation to two incidents of theft at the restaurant.
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Inmate dies at Fayette County Jail

A 60-year-old inmate was found dead Friday morning at the Fayette County Jail. Jail staff discovered Robert Lee Stevenson unresponsive in an infirmary cell. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a standard practice, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Sheriff to lead the investigation and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Intown Suites
The Georgia Sun

Police chase leads to shooting in Stephens County

TOCCOA — A police chase in Toccoa ended in gunfire Tuesday afternoon just after 1:15 p.m. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, a Stephens County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Yearwood Road in Toccoa on a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado. GBI officials say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado refused to stop and a pursuit followed.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon woman killed while crossing street

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Houston Road and Broadway just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. According to sheriff’s officials, 57-year-old Vickie Elaine Smith, of Macon, was walking east across Houston Road near Broadway when...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two men shot dead at Macon gas station

MACON — Two men were shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Quick Serve Gas Station on Emery Highway in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were shot while in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford, both of Macon, unresponsive.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy