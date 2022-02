As the EV industry starts to gain some serious momentum, government entities are slowly starting to catch up to the idea that global warming and carbon dioxide emissions are big problems. President Biden last year announced that he intends to spend billions of dollars to expand the US EV charging network, and even went as far as to say that the federal government would buy 600,000 EVs in order to get its fleet of vehicles to a zero-emission state by 2035. This is all positive news, but at least one segment of the US bureaucracy isn't onboard - the US Postal Service.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO