Akron last-second shot drops Bowling Green women's basketball

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University played as close to a win as they could, but Akron escaped the Stroh Center with a last-second bucket from Jordyn Dawson and a 72-70 victory over the Falcons in Mid-American Conference play on Wednesday inside the Stroh Center.

Akron ran a play for reserve guard Rachel Martindale, and she launched a 3 from the left wing. It clanked off of the left side of the rim and fell into Dawson’s lap for the wide-open put-back with 1.2 seconds remaining. A half-court heave at the buzzer from Bowling Green’s Nyla Hampton banked off the glass, left of the rim.

“Obviously a gut-wrencher for us to finish that way, but I was proud of our team,” Falcons coach Robyn Fralick said. “I liked our guts, I liked our fight, I liked our effort. I think I’ve seen that really change, and that’s been rewarding.”

The fourth quarter brought sparks to the Stroh Center, and they began to fly midway through.

A 3-pointer from the left wing off the hands of Madisen Parker put Bowling Green ahead 60-58, but Dawson got a basket on the other end and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but recovered her own rebound and drove for a layup to put the Zips back ahead 62-60 with 5:10 left.

Dawson was everywhere for the Zips. She finished with 30 points on 13 of 21 shooting, 12 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

“Jordyn Dawson’s really good,” Fralick said, “and she was obviously a handful for us, and she’s been a handful for the league. We unfortunately lost on a tough put-back, but she was obviously a handful tonight.”

A pair of free throws from Parker tied it at 64 with 4:05 left. Akron took a 66-64 lead on a Dawson drive and layup, and BGSU turned it over on their end with 2:38 to play.

Martindale hit a 3 from the right corner to put the Zips ahead 69-64 with 2:20 left. Bowling Green’s Kadie Hempfling was fouled while going up for an offensive rebound and sunk a pair of bonus free throws to shorten the deficit to 69-66 with 1:12 remaining.

BGSU’s Kenzie Lewis corralled a rebound off of a missed second-chance corner 3 from Martindale, and Hempfling got a basket underneath after nearly losing the ball to shorten Akron’s lead to 69-68 with 24.9 seconds to play.

Bowling Green took nearly nine seconds to foul Akron’s Layne Ferrell with 15.7 seconds left. She made one of two free throws to give the Zips a 70-68 lead.

But Amy Velasco took 5.2 seconds to tie the game.

The Falcons’ point guard received the in-bounds pass, drove coast-to-coast, and made the contested layup for a deadlock at 70 with 10.5 seconds to play.

“I’m so proud of our team [in] the past two games,” Hempfling said. “The amount of toughness, passion, grit that we have played with. We’ve seen glimpses throughout the year, but not [in] full games, but, man, am I glad that it’s finally coming out. Toughness wins games. I think, personally, maybe we did out-tough them, but Akron’s a great team.”

Hempfling had a career-high 29 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for BGSU.

Martindale made 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Fralick had to get creative with rotations on Wednesday, given the team’s stretch of a game every-other day dating to Saturday, and the absences of Elissa Brett and Zoe Miller.

Bowling Green (13-13, 8-9 MAC) facilitated some of its first-half offense through reserve forwards Sophie Dziekan, Jocelyn Tate, and Olivia Hill, along with starting guards Hampton, Lewis, and Velasco to close the gap to 34-31 at the halftime break.

Lewis had 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

“I remember there was a stretch where I felt like she was coming up with it or stripping somebody or stripping and grabbing it,” Fralick said. “I feel like they scored on every put-back, which was really hard, but Kenzie played really tough, and her rebounding for us was really good.”

The Falcons held Akron scoreless in the final 5:38 of the first half, while closing on a 6-0 run on two buckets from Hampton and one from Velasco.

BGSU shot just 38 percent from the field in the opening half, but Akron (14-9, 11-6) turned the ball over nine times. Bowling Green recorded eight steals and had 10 points off of turnovers in the half.

The Falcons took a 37-36 lead on a Hempfling corner 3, but Akron went right back in front on a corner 3 from Annika Corcoran with 7:57 to play in the third. An inside bunny from Dziekan cut the Zips lead to 46-42 with 3:56 remaining, and BGSU shaved the Akron lead to 48-47 on a Hempfling 3 with 2:26 left.

Velasco found Hempfling with a pocket pass for a layup to cut the Akron lead to 50-49 at the end of the third quarter.

BGSU holds the No. 8 spot in the MAC standings with three games to play, but they are one game back of Ball State (9-7 MAC) for fourth place and two behind Akron for third. Western Michigan is one-half game back of BGSU for eighth at 8-9.

The loss is BGSU’s third in four games. Bowling Green is at Miami on Saturday, which will conclude a stretch of seven games in 15 days.

“Yeah, we might be tired, but you know what? We’ve got a game to play,” Hempfling said. “No one really cares if we’re tired, so, yes, our legs hurt, our bodies are exhausted, but we have a game to play. We can do hard things. We have Miami at Miami on Saturday, and that’s a big game for us.

“Yes, tonight was [a] heart-breaking, gut-wrenching, whatever-you-want-to-call-it loss, but we’ve got to look forward.”