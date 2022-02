(CBS4) – Arctic air is plunging through Colorado, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says conditions will “rapidly deteriorate” as new snow falls in the high country. CAIC officials say “we could see some of the most dangerous avalanche conditions of the season” by Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The news isn’t better when it comes to the number of human-triggered avalanches in the last seven days — which stands at 41, CAIC says. “Southwest flow will add and drift new snow on north and easterly facing slopes. On the Avalanche Explorer tool, you can see that those aspects have been the most commonly triggered...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO