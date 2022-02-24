ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

BRPD request for $80K in legal fees denied in Metro Council meeting

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A proposal for $80,000 to be added to BRPD's fund for legal...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Hill

Five takeaways from the UN's climate report

The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brpd#Baton Rouge A
Fox News

Belarus could join Russian invasion of Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy