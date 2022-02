GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When Florida and Central Florida square off in the circle, to say the games are extremely competitive is an understatement. In the latest installment of this in-state rivalry, the no. 4 Gators (16-0) out-slugged the Knights to win 12-11 in seven innings. The 23 total runs scored by the two teams set a record for the highest run total in a single contest between these two.

