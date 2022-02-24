Rare Copy of 13th Amendment Has New Home at Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society

Have you been thinking about starting or finishing a genealogical or historical research project about the Eastern Shore but need support in funding your project? The Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC) recently announced the establishment of a new fellowship program focused on scholarly research of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship expands genealogical and historical knowledge of the Eastern Shore’s communities before World War II (1941). Two recipients will be selected for the 2022/2023 year and will receive a $1,250 stipend each to conduct research between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO