BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gold jumped to prices near an all-time high on Thursday. The price for an ounce of gold is $1,900 dollars, up more than a hundred dollars from last month and the highest price point since June 2021. Experts who deal with gold say the rise is due, in part, to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and inflation.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO