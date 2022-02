Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left AEW after they could not come to terms on a new contract. Fightful was told by AEW sources last Friday the two were likely on their way out of the company, and several didn't think that a re-signing was going to happen. By that night, numerous people inside and outside the company had knowledge of the situation, and were of the belief that Cody was leaving the company. However, inquiries started to come to Cody directly over the weekend, which he claimed were spun.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO