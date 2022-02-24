ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerve-racking affair ends with Thomas Dale on top of Western Branch 59-54

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Thomas Dale knocked off Western Branch 59-54 during this Virginia girls high school basketball game.

The Knights’ offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over the Bruins at halftime.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 35-34 advantage in the frame.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

