JSU men: Gamecocks claim at least a share of ASUN regular-season title

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star. Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — When the final horn sounded at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday night, Jacksonville State knew it had earned at least a share of the ASUN West Division title.

The Gamecocks found out later that they had achieved much more than that.

An 81-68 JSU victory over Eastern Kentucky, combined with Liberty’s 82-72 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast, assured the Gamecocks at least a share of the ASUN regular-season championship.

When asked about clinching a share of the West Division title with Liberty’s game headed to overtime, JSU head coach Ray Harper’s response was simple: “Well, that was never our goal.”

“Our goal was to win an ASUN championship, and really put ourselves in position to do that,” Harper continued. “Had a couple of weeks where we didn’t play particularly well, and looked like it was kinda getting out of our grasp, and Liberty let us back in it.

“We know what’s at stake Saturday. We just need to stay focused and finish off this thing.”

To claim sole possession of the regular-season crown, all JSU (19-9, 12-3) has to do is beat cellar-dweller North Alabama (9-19, 2-13) this weekend.

“We’ve got one more game to win the regular-season title,” said Darian Adams, who scored a game-high 27 points on Wednesday. “But the West Division, that’s just one step towards what we really want to accomplish at the end of the day.”

Even if the Gamecocks fall against the Lions on Saturday, they’ve already locked up the West Division's No. 1 seed and will host throughout the ASUN Conference tournament. JSU holds head-to-head wins over Liberty, Jacksonville and Bellarmine, which all sport 11-4 conference records.

After losing three out of four games to begin February, the Gamecocks have rebounded with three straight wins, setting themselves up to make history on Saturday.

“It’d be the first-ever regular-season conference championship in Jax State history in the Division I era, so it would set these kids apart,” Harper said.

What to know

—Adams is averaging 19.4 points a game during the month of February. The senior guard from Montgomery made 11 of 18 shots from the floor and 5 of 12 from 3-point range Wednesday. He added four assists and four rebounds.

—Adams led three Gamecocks in double figures. Kayne Henry finished with 15 points and Jalen Gibbs added 10. Henry added six rebounds, and Gibbs had five boards and five assists.

—Brandon Huffman had six points and seven rebounds, and Demaree King scored nine points off the bench.

—Eastern Kentucky entered the game having set a new school record Saturday by making its 328th 3-point basket. The Gamecocks held the Colonels to 10 of 35 shooting beyond the arc. Outside of Michael Moreno, who canned six treys and finished with 23 points, Eastern Kentucky found minimal success from deep. JSU made 11 3-pointers on 30 attempts.

Who said

—Harper on Adams: “He’s playing well. He’s a tough kid. Winning means a lot to him. I mean he’s committed to winning.”

—Adams on being able to host throughout the conference tournament: “The crowd always gives us energy. It’s good when you have your home crowd behind you.”

—Adams on JSU’s 3-point defense: “They shoot 35 3’s, so they’re gonna hit some. They average the most in the nation, so, I mean, they’re gonna hit some. But at the end of the day, we hit more than them. They hit 10. I feel like we did pretty good guarding the 3-point line.”

—The Gamecocks close the regular season with a 1 p.m. contest against North Alabama at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday.