FirstCash's core pawn operations saw much better performance on the retail side and nice improvement in U.S. pawn loans, but LatAm pawn lending is recovering more slowly. It’s been a little while since I’ve covered FirstCash (FCFS), and quite a bit has happened since then, including evidence (at last) of a strong recovery in the U.S. pawn market, a more disappointingly sluggish recovery in Mexico, and a major acquisition (American First Finance, or AFF) and entry into new markets (lease-to-own and other credit products).

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO