ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hawkins scores 25 points to lead Creighton past St. John's

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) Arthur Kaluma made a layup with 2:02 left to give Creighton the lead for good en route to an 81-78 win over St. John's on Wednesday night. Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul past St. John’s with career-high performance

There’s just something about the DePaul Blue Demons playing the St John’s Red Storm in Wintrust Arena. Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a career high 39 points against the Red Storm on Sunday evening. The last Blue Demon to score that much was Miami Heat forward Max Strus when he scored 43 points in Wintrust Arena on March 3rd, 2019 against, you guessed it, the Red Storm.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Colby Shade, Oregon baseball cruise past St. John’s

Oregon baseball picked up where it left off against St. John’s on Friday with an early barrage on Saturday. Colby Shade went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Drew Cowley went 4 for 5 and Brennan Milone added a home run and four RBIs in a 16-3 Ducks win over the Red Storm at PK Park.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

AAC lead at stake as SMU visits No. 14 Houston

A shortened roster caused by injuries to a pair of frontline guards undermined No. 14 Houston earlier this month. The Cougars' eight-man rotation now has to hold off visiting SMU on Sunday afternoon to hang on to first place in the American Athletic Conference. Houston (23-4, 12-2 AAC) has won...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Trey Alexander
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga still No. 1 but wild weekend leads to new-look top 10 in AP Top 25

The top of the Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll got a brand new look on Monday after a wild week in the sport that saw eight of the top 10 teams take a tumble over the week which included all six of the top six stumbling on Saturday. Gonzaga and Arizona, however, retained its standings as the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the sport, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 32 in embarrassing blowout

James contributed 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 loss to New Orleans. As has been the case for most of the season, James had a strong individual performance, but the Lakers came up woefully short on the scoreboard. The Pelicans broke the game open with a huge third quarter in which they outscored Los Angeles 44-25, sending the Lakers to a second straight loss coming out of the break. In terms of counting stats, James had a big night, though he did commit seven costly turnovers in 36 minutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East Conference#Ap#Bluejays#O Mar Stanley#Alexander#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Associated Press
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Guard Tomas Satoransky signs with Wizards

Guard Tomas Satoransky has officially signed with the Wizards, according to a team press release. Satoransky was bought out by the Spurs and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend he intended to return to Washington once he cleared waivers. Satoransky, who in the final year of a three-year,...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Watch Penn State vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost both of their matches to the Penn State Nittany Lions last season on scores of 83-86 and 66-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Nebraska and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska will be looking to get back in the win column.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy