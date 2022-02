Colby Covington is set to face Jorge Masvidal next week at UFC 272. However, it seems the former interim welterweight champion has other opponents he wants afterward. ‘Chaos’ has notably said that he would like to fight Kamaru Usman if he beats ‘Gamebred’ next week. Covington would like a trilogy fight against his Nigerian foe despite the fact that he’s down 0-2 in the series. The fight does remain a possibility though, as his performance in both bouts earned praise.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO