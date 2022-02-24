ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin carries VCU past George Mason 72-66

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals and Mikeal Brown-Jones posted 15 points as VCU defeated George Mason 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Jayden Nunn had 13 points for VCU (19-7, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. KeShawn Curry added 12 points and six rebounds.

D'Shawn Schwartz had 22 points for the Patriots (13-13, 6-7). Josh Oduro added 13 points and seven rebounds. Davonte Gaines had seven rebounds.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Patriots on the season. VCU defeated George Mason 85-70 on Feb. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

