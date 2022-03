Santa Barbara city council and city commissions: All now are by webinar/Zoom. A long-time Edhat subscriber thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have accessible a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of possible city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think, good idea? waste of time? want it to continue, but covering more than Santa Barbara city?

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO