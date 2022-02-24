ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mario Strikers: Battle League Developer Officially Confirmed

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Nintendo revealed Mario Strikers: Battle League, but the company neglected to mention who would be handling the game's development. However, a rating by the Australian Classification Board has confirmed the title is being developed by Next Level Games. When the game was announced for Nintendo Switch, many fans...

comicbook.com

The Independent

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass: Release date, where to buy and confirmed tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been a money-printing machine for the Nintendo Switch. Despite the fact that the game was originally released in 2014, it continues to be the Japanese gaming giant’s best-selling title and is regularly included in bundles with the Switch.While many Nintendo fans were hoping to hear news about the release of Mario Kart 9, the latest direct event promised something slightly different for the franchise.The last time the series received downloadable content, was when Mario Kart 8’s original release – on the Wii U back in 2014 and 2015 – saw new tracks and playable characters...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ matchmaking updates confirmed by developer

While the ‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer launched in early access, it’s now officially out with the rest of the game, and developer 343 Industries has made multiple changes and updates to the title to keep up with fan requests. Although co-op and Forge mode aren’t quite in the game yet, we’re still in Season 1 of the multiplayer, but it seems ranked matchmaking is getting some changes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Detective Pikachu 2 Confirmed to Still Be in Development

It looks as though Detective Pikachu 2, which is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Nintendo 3DS game, is still in development. All the way back in 2019, The Pokemon Company announced that it was working on a sequel to Detective Pikachu that it would be releasing on Nintendo Switch in the future. Since that time, news on the project has fallen completely silent, leading many fans to naturally wonder whether or not the game would ever see the light of day. Fortunately, based on a new job listing, it sounds like the title is still in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Games#Nintendo Life#Video Game#Next Level Games#Canadian
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover New Hidden Secret Three Years Later

Mortal Kombat is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Many of the players -- across Nintendo, Google, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms -- that picked the game up at release or not long after, have since moved on from the fighting game. However, there are still plenty of Mortal Kombat fans grinding the game, whether it's via online play or trying to uncover the various secrets that developer NetherRealm Studios has teased have yet to be discovered. In fact, we even know from the files of the game that there are secrets that haven't been discovered, such as a secret Reptile fight.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes 2021 RPG Completely Free

The Epic Games Store has made an RPG that released only a few months back in 2021 completely free to download for the next week. As we have come to expect from Epic Games each Thursday, a new game went like on the launcher this morning for no cost whatsoever. And while we often see the quality of these free titles vary quite a bit, Epic's latest free offering is notable due to how recently it launched.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Now a Better Assassin's Creed Game

A massive Assassin's Creed Valhalla update was released this week via Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Assassin's Creedbegan its life as a stealth-action series. Over time, but particularly with Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, this has changed. Not only has the series mostly abandoned stealth in favor of evolving into an open-world action-RPG, but the little bit of stealth content it still offers isn't up to snuff, however, it's now improved with the aforementioned update.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Valve Surprises Steam Users With New Free Game

Valve is releasing a new game, which will be its first game since 2020's Half-Life: Alyx when it releases in three days on March 1. Not only is the game releasing in three days, but it's going to be 100 percent free when it does release. The quality and length of the game remains to be seen, but Valve is associated with high-quality, and for good reasons, as it's blessed gamers with the likes of Half-Life, Portal, Left 4 Dead, Dota, Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and Garry's Mod over the years. And it's not very relevant how long the game is or how much content is packed in it given that it's a free download. There's a cherry on top though; it's set in the "expanded universe" of Portal. Valve goes out of its way to note the game isn't Portal 3, but it's related. What's the game? Well, it's called Aperture Desk Job.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly Introducing Fan-Favorite Character

According to a new report, The Witcher Season 3 is set to introduce a fan-favorite character. The third season of the Netflix show is currently in pre-production and set to begin filming soon. As this transition unfolds, reports about the show's third season are starting to surface, including reports about new castings for new characters. To this end, a new report from Redanian Intelligence claims that Milva, also known as Maria Barring, is being introduced to the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Teases Major PS5 Upgrade

A new PlayStation patent has teased that a notable upgrade for the PlayStation 5 could be coming soon. Although video game consoles used to only be able to do what their internal components allowed for, in our current day and age, companies like Sony and Microsoft have been able to improve consoles occasionally thanks to new firmware updates. And while no such new firmware update for the PS5 is set to release in the near future, it looks like the platform's graphical functions could be getting much better sometime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Former PS4 Exclusive With New Content

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a former, and forgotten, PS4 exclusive three years after its initial release. Between games like Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Persona 5, and Marvel's Spider-Man, the PS4 had some of the best games last generation locked behind exclusivity, at least at launch, as some of these games have since come to PC. The Nintendo Switch is no slouch in the exclusivity department though, boasting games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Metroid Dread. That said, not every exclusive -- whether on PS4 or Nintendo Switch -- is worth writing home to your mother's cocker spaniel. Both consoles have exclusive games that many have forgotten about. One example on PS4 is Omen of Sorrow, which is no longer a PS4 exclusive, but was at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Update Is Full of Bonus Rewards and Discounts

Following last week's GTA Online update which straight up gave players a free in-game vehicle to drive around Los Santos, Rockstar Games is taking it easy with this week's refresh. That means that there's no real standout incentive to look forward to this time, but there are still plenty of bonus rewards that players can obtain by completing certain objectives. If nothing else, it's an update that brings us one week closer to the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Changing Controversial Feature

According to a new report, Call of Duty 2022 -- a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- is making changes to the series' most controversial feature. Over the past few years, skill-based matchmaking, more popularly known as SBMM, has become the bogeyman of Call of Duty fans. The system of skill-based matchmaking has been around for many, many years, but it's only in the past few years that it's come to the attention of fans, partially because of the fine-tuning that's been made to it recently, but also because of the various social media campaigns against it.
VIDEO GAMES

