Binghamton, NY

Davis scores 19 to lift Vermont over Binghamton 66-49

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Ryan Davis had 19 points as Vermont got past Binghamton 66-49 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Vermont (23-5, 15-1 America East Conference). Robin Duncan added seven rebounds.

Binghamton scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John McGriff had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (11-14, 8-8). Christian Hinckson added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Dan Petcash had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 82-51 on Feb. 9.

