ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Louisiana-Lafayette beats Georgia Southern 82-69

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNPpE1o00

Theo Akwuba had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Julien had 18 points and seven rebounds for ULL (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Gedi Juozapaitis added 14 points as did Cam Bryant.

The Ragin' Cajuns leveled the season series against the Eagles. Georgia Southern defeated ULL 66-65 on Jan. 29.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
The Hill

Five takeaways from the UN's climate report

The United Nations’s climate science panel issued a report on Monday detailing both the impacts of climate change and potential adaptation measures society can take to mitigate the damage. The report warned of dire impacts from global warming that will only get worse, from heat waves to food and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Sun Belt Conference#Eagles#Ragin#Cajuns#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Fox News

Belarus could join Russian invasion of Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began its fifth day on Monday. A senior U.S. intelligence official said Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine released a video of a drone destroying a Russian missile system as the Ukrainian army claims Russia is suffering heavy losses. Peace talks underway...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy