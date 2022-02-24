ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Stars In 'The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder'? Meet The Voice Cast Here!

justjaredjr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has officially premiered on Disney+!. The new reboot series picks up with everyone’s favorite Proud Family, including Penny Proud, her parents Oscar and Trudy, grandmother Suga Mama, and more. In this continuation of the Disney Channel series, it follows the adventures and...

www.justjaredjr.com

ComicBook

Disney+ Reveals The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder First Look at Guest Characters Including Lizzo, Jaden Smith, and More

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder just gave fans their first look at some of this season's guest stars. Big names like Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, and Lena Waithe will be making a trip into animation for the series. It's been amazing to see the new series take shape. Clearly the fans are energized and enjoying being back in familiar territory. Also along for the ride are Lamorne Morri and Brenda Song!
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is infused with more maturity compared to the original series

The Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith reteamed with Moesha co-creator Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original 2001-2005 Disney Channel series, to create a more mature version for Disney+ -- a show teens would watch. "We’re not on the (Disney) Channel anymore. We’re on the streaming service. And one of the first discussions we had were parameters," says Farquhar. "Look, we got this opportunity. We’re on this new platform. Are we going to still do the same show tonally? We were always in that direction in terms dealing with subject matter that wasn’t normally handled in family-oriented shows. We wanted to go more in that direction." Smith adds: "We had to complete… Essentially is that we had to continue to reinforce that to them, that they told us that, because we started getting notes through the lens of like a normal Disney Channel show. We were like, 'We are not that show anymore.' The fight was constant and real, but, listen, the material that was coming out of the writers room was undeniable. You couldn’t deny that in order to talk about this subject, you’ve got to talk about it in a way that only The Proud Family can talk about it. That was a credit to the writers room and Ralph and those guys, because it’s like that what’s really led the way for us to really stay the path and let’s be true to the stories that we want to tell. Let’s be true to what we know our audience is going to expect from us." As Farquhar notes, The Proud Family revival kept in mind the LGBTQ community. "Look, it’s a couple things," says Farquhar. "That we identified where the change had taken… the most change that we could tell, which is the notion of the LGBTQ community and how we’re incorporating everyone into our daily lives now. That was not acknowledging who people are, respecting their rights. That wasn’t happening too much in 2001 when we first began. And the other part was social media. That just didn’t… This whole notion of influencers, and we call it Holla’gram and Twiddle is our version of social media. That didn’t exist back when we first began to the extent it does now. Those were some of the major changes we made initially moving forward."
TV SERIES
ABC News

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' out now: Tommy Davidson talks new series

More than two decades after the acclaimed original premiered, a continuation of the animated series "The Proud Family," called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," drops Wednesday on Disney+. The streaming service is also home to the original series, which stars Kyla Pratt as Paula Proud, Tommy Davidson as her...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Creators on How Reboot Was Adapted for New Era’s Expectations

“The Proud Family,” which originally ran on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, was a quietly groundbreaking animated series, focused exclusively on a Black family growing up in modern America. In the years since, the show has amassed even more of a following and taken on even more cultural relevance. Now “The Proud Family” is back (on Disney+ this time) and at the perfect time, too.
TV SERIES
WBAL Radio

Kyla Pratt and Jo Marie Payton on being "spotted" from their 'Proud Family' voices

The follow-up to the beloved animated series The Proud Family, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is now on Disney+. The streaming service is also home to the original series, which stars Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as her dad, Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as her mom, Trudy, and Jo Marie Payton as Penny's grandma, Suga Mama. However, all the attention means Kyla and Jo Marie have to be quiet in public -- unless they want a lot more attention from fans, that is.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

When is ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ coming to Disney+? Premiere date, cast, trailer

The Proud Family is being rebooted in a new animated series, coming to a popular streaming platform this week. “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). The original “Proud Family” Disney Channel series ended in 2005. Now “Louder and Prouder” shows the characters as they grow into teenagers and begin dating.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Reboot as Good as the Original Show?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) is back, y'all! The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder have dropped on Disney Plus. The original series was a beloved Disney Channel classic that ran from 2001 to 2005; it was also Disney Channel's first animated series centered around a Black family as the heart and soul of the show.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

New Disney Toys For ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,’ and More Revealed on Good Morning America

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good Morning America has revealed several new toys inspired by upcoming Disney films and series. Ginger Zee hosted a look at some of the toys, and pictures were also posted on Instagram. Jetpack Liftoff Buzz Lightyear. This...
SHOPPING
