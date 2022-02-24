ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Why does the US care so much about Ukraine? Experts break down the conflict with Russia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owpZb_0eNPopr200

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) – It’s a way for University of Texas students to learn about U.S. foreign policy in real time; but as the conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine garners more attention, you can benefit too.

Dr. Patrick McDonald and Dr. Robert Moser, government professors at UT, have been teaming up with the production crew at the school for a YouTube series they’ve called “ International News Now .”

The two have been putting together videos on the biggest stories relating to foreign policy for the better part of five years. Now, the focus of those videos has turned to the growing conflict over Ukraine — and you can watch them for free.

Nexstar’s KXAN talked with the pair Wednesday to help address some of the questions we’ve been hearing surrounding the ever-tenser situation at Ukraine’s borders.

Russia ready to attack Ukraine ‘now,’ U.S. official says

Why is Putin so interested in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it a priority to regain territory lost at the end of the Cold War in an attempt to make Russia stronger and the West less dominant.

“What this current crisis over Ukraine is really about is the American-led democratic hegemony that has spread over eastern Europe since the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union, and whether that’s going to remain intact, or whether, because Russia objects to it, Russia can use force to rollback that infrastructure,” Moser said.

Ukraine leadership has indicated interest in becoming a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which would jeopardize Putin’s goal.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that NATO membership is a distant dream for his country simply because of opposition from Russia and certain members of NATO, not because its public isn’t interested.

If Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, it would have NATO backing and protection — it would make Ukraine untouchable by Putin unless he wanted to start a full-blown war with the United States and its allies.

“Putin would rather alter the composition of the government in Kyiv, so they reorient their foreign policy away from the European Union and NATO, and back towards Russia,” McDonald said. “That’s the long-term political goal.”

Why does the United States government care?

McDonald broke that down into two answers: Russia is challenging the foundation of international legal practices and it’s challenging the United States to define its role in international affairs, especially when it relates to NATO.

McDonald explains that by Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, he’s challenging the principles of sovereignty established after the collapse of the Soviet Union, something the Biden administration has taken a strong stand against.

“It’s long been the position of the United States that these things should be, if they’re going to be renegotiated, they should be done peacefully,” he said. “And so we have a situation here where there’s a foundational challenge to one of the principal legal components of the international system, whereby Russia is trying to alter political communities that have been set and were negotiated peacefully at the end of the Cold War.”

Gas prices could increase again due to Russia-Ukraine tensions

But perhaps even more pressing is not what’s to come in the next few weeks with Ukraine, but the role the United States plays in protecting NATO countries moving forward. Putin is testing the waters, so to speak, to find out how much ground he can cover before the United States and its NATO allies are truly willing to wage a war.

President Biden has made it abundantly clear over the last couple of weeks that the United States will not send American troops into Ukraine, but that it would engage Russia should they attack a surrounding NATO country.

“I read this as a warm-up in terms of larger changes that could happen in the next 10 or 15 years, whereby [Putin’s] trying to figure out and frankly, the Biden administration is too, where’s the American public on this? Where’s Congress on this?” McDonald explained.

The role the United States plays in this conflict could also inform its role moving forward in the eyes of the international community.

“China — in particular, as a rising power — is going to also use its power to increase its influence in its region, and perhaps use force if necessary to incorporate neighboring countries right now, like Taiwan, into its fold,” Moser said. “And that’s what the United States and the Biden administration is trying to navigate and to, quite obviously, stall or halt to maintain the current status quo.”

Why is Biden talking about this so much?

There’s an information war happening between Biden and Putin and they’re both trying to get their own public, and the world, on board.

Putin’s talking points aim to make Russia the victim — to legitimize its looming invasion of Ukraine. The Russian president’s stances have made it seem like Russia is defending itself against an expansion of NATO and western allies and that it’s fighting back against what it’s described as a nationalist, perhaps fascist, regime in Ukraine.

“You’ll hear this term false flag operation, which is simply the idea that Russia is actually somehow manipulating or engineering an attack,” Moser explained.

Lawmakers urge Biden to ask Congress before sending military to Ukraine

The Biden administration has warned American journalists and the public about a false flag operation, but not provided significant amounts of evidence to show that’s actually happening.

You can watch more from “International News Now” on its YouTube page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#University Of Texas#Ut#Nexstar#Russian#American#Ukrainian
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy