Savannah considers "vision zero" model to curb traffic fatalities

Shell will end all joint ventures with Russian majority state-owned oil company Gazprom in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the oil company announced Monday. As part of the divestiture, Shell will withdraw from its 27.5 percent Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility and its 50 percent stake in Salym Petroleum Development. The company will also drop its involvement with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was set to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany. Germany itself decertified the pipeline in response to the invasion before it could go online, and it remains unclear if it will begin operations at any point in the future.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO